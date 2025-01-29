UK issues travel advisory for citizens in Pakistan

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advisory for Pakistan, cautioning British citizens against visiting several regions due to ongoing safety concerns.

The advisory, issued on Tuesday, specifically warned against travelling to areas within 10 miles of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, citing heightened security risks. British nationals have also been urged to avoid most parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), including Bajaur, Bannu, Swat, Peshawar, and North and South Waziristan, among others.

Similarly, travel to the Karakoram Highway between Mansehra and Chilas, as well as the N45 Highway from Mardan to Chitral, including Kalash Valley, has been discouraged. In Balochistan, the FCDO has restricted travel to the southern coastal areas, including Gwadar, allowing only essential visits to regions south of the N10 Motorway and part of the N25 near the Sindh border.

Travel within 10 miles of the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has also been advised against, while in Sindh, areas north of Nawabshah remain off-limits.

The advisory comes amid a surge in militant and terrorist attacks in KP and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan. These attacks have predominantly targeted law enforcement and security forces.

Pakistan has repeatedly urged Afghanistan to prevent its territory from being used by terrorist groups for cross-border attacks.

In response, the military has intensified its counter-terrorism efforts. Over the past two weeks, security forces have eliminated 28 militants in K-P and Balochistan.