CBD Punjab and stza forge strategic partnership

Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing the technological landscape in Punjab.

The MoU was signed by CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin and Chairman STZA, Azfar Manzoor .The signing ceremony was attended by key officials from both authorities, including Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Chairman PCBDDA, Barrister Bilal Afzal Khokhar, Executive Director Legal CBD Punjab, Ali Waqar Shah, Director Business Development CBD Punjab, Waseem Siddiq, Director Marketing CBD Punjab, Aamir Saleemi, Member Zones & Zone Developer STZA, Javaid Iqbal, Member Tech, ZEs, and Licensing Operations STZA, Lubna Saed, Member Licensing Monitoring & Evaluation STZA, Hamza Saeed Orakzai, Chief Market Development Officer STZA and Milad Khattak, Head of Government Relations STZA.

Chairman of PCBDDA Shahid Ashraf Tarar, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration, stating, “This partnership is a crucial step in transforming Punjab into a leading technology hub. By working together, CBD Punjab and STZA will foster innovation, attract investments, and create new opportunities that will drive economic growth and technological advancement in the province.”

This partnership between STZA and CBD Punjab aims to revolutionize the technology sector by enhancing collaboration and fostering an environment conducive to innovation and growth. The MoU emphasizes mutual support in promoting research projects, attracting investments, and developing institutions of higher education within the Nawaz Sharif Technopolis (NST) formerly known as CBD NSIT City, spanning 800 acres. NST comprises three integrated districts IT District, Education District and Film city alongside commercial and residential spaces, interconnected with urban green infrastructure.