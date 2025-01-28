Private Sector Must Lead the Way in Sustainable Business Practices: Sherry Rehman

In her address at a conference on private sector challenges and opportunities in addressing climate change, Senator Sherry Rehman, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, emphasized the growing challenges faced by the Pakistani private sector due to the unpredictable nature of environmental disruptions.

She said “businesses in Pakistan face many issues, including little incentive to clean up dirty supply chains, or decarbonise core business practices, not to mention a stable regulatory ecosystem or electricity pricing. ”

“Given that global warming is going up as are global emissions we will have to make clear decisions to create sustainability targets and bring transparency to ESG reporting, and the PBC is well placed to create a knowledge and certification portal for ensuring green criteria and benchmarks for businesses to adopt circularity and sustainability. Pakistani businesses need a “sustainability tip sheep ” designed for them to meet benchmarks as well as certification incentives for making them green actors. They need to invest in R & D so young innovators can incubate low cost solutions that can be scaled up to deliver local solutions. ”

Senator Rehman further elaborated on the importance of energy efficiency and green energy for businesses, regardless of whether they are directly involved in the energy sector. “All businesses rely on energy, which makes sustainability a critical consideration for every industry. By prioritizing energy savings and green energy solutions, companies can not only reduce costs but also achieve long-term benefits.”

Highlighting the lack of uniformity in global sustainable business practices, Senator Rehman called for increased transparency and accountability in reporting sustainability efforts. “Without a culture of reporting and implementing sustainability actions, we cannot achieve the necessary environmental goals,” she stated.

The senator also addressed serious environmental concerns associated with plastic waste, stating that the growing use of single use plastic and insufficient recycling is exacerbating climate change. “Globally, only 9% of plastic is recycled, and every year, 8 to 12 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans. In Pakistan, we generate 30 million tons of waste annually, of which only 1% is recycled,” she remarked.

“Senator Sherry Rehman further said that””The Indus River is the second most polluted river in the world. There is no reliable record of waste being dumped into the Indus River. This information is crucial for developing an effective strategy to control waste.”To combat these challenges, Senator Rehman proposed investment in technologies that actually provide low cost incentives to plastics, while at the same time look at converting waste into energy, which could help address energy shortages while reducing environmental impact.

Additionally, Senator Rehman stressed the need for large companies to message green consumption in their big budget campaigns that embed both gender inclusion as well as environmental knowledge, carbon neutrality and a culture of conservation as part of their social and corporate responsibility to combat environmental challenges. “Such efforts will not only contribute to addressing environmental issues but also ensure the long-term success, brand enhancement and sustainability of businesses” she concluded.