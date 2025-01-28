ATC rejects Imran’s acquittal plea in GHQ attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has dismissed the acquittal petition of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case related to May 9 violent protests that broke out in the country in 2023.

The development came during a hearing of the former prime minister’s acquittal petition – filed under Article 265 of the Constitution.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the hearing of the case at a make-shift court in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, Public Prosecutor Zaheer Shah noted that the prosecution had sufficient evidence against the accused and the trial in the GHQ attack case was underway.

He argued that the statements of 12 witnesses have been recorded so far, and that an acquittal request cannot be entertained during an ongoing trial.

After hearing the arguments, the ATC judge rejected the plea and adjourned the hearing.

Separately, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Monday filed appeals in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against their conviction in the 190 million Pound case (Al-Qadir Trust case).

In their appeals, Imran and Bushra said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) misused its powers, and the trial court handed them prison terms in a rush, on the basis of an incomplete investigation.

They said the fact that neither the text of the agreement signed with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) was obtained nor the Agency officials were asked to cooperate with the investigators proved their point that the probe was incomplete. “The prosecution also failed to present proof against both of us,” Imran and Bushra said.

The couple prayed to the court to declare the trial court’s verdict dated January 17, 2025 null and void and order their acquittal.

Imran Khan, 72, has been held in custody since August 2023 charged in around 200 cases that he claims are politically motivated.

The former cricketing star was sentenced to 14 years in jail and his wife to seven years this month in the latest case.

“We have filed appeals and in the next few days it will go through clerical processes and then it will be fixed for a hearing,” Imran Khan’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry told outside Islamabad High Court.

Imran Khan has been convicted four times since his arrest, with two convictions overturned and the sentences in the other two cases suspended.An accountability court found the pair guilty of “corruption and corrupt practices” over a welfare foundation they established together called the Al-Qadir Trust.