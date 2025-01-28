Govt revises family pension rules under new policy

The government has revised family pension rules, limiting eligibility for minors to the age of 21, according to a new directive issued by the Ministry of Finance. The ministry clarified in an office memorandum that family pensions will now be granted to eligible children up to the age of 21. The change, effective since September 10, 2024, applies to pensioners under the usual family pension eligibility criteria. As per the ministry, children meeting the eligibility standards outlined in an earlier memorandum issued on October 23, 2023, will continue receiving pensions until they turn 21. However, once a child reaches adulthood during this period, they will no longer qualify for the pension. In cases where the pension-receiving spouse passes away, another eligible family member will be entitled to the family pension. “If the wife passes away or becomes ineligible, the duration of family pension entitlement for the next eligible family member will be limited to 10 years or the remaining period of 10 years,” the ministry explained.