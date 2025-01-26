AJK speaker remains unhurt after gun attack on convoy

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar narrowly survived after miscreants opened fire at a convoy carrying him in Muzaffarabad on Sunday. But two people were injured in the attack, police said.

The identities of the wounded persons could not be identified. The convoy was attacked in the Kikliot area of the Charakpora Union Council where miscreants threw stones and opened fire on the convoy of Akbar.

In the attack, there was intermittent gunfire exchanged between the police and the assailants.

Akbar was travelling to Kikliot to attend a ceremony where members of an opposing political party were joining the Pakistan Peoples Party. The Senate chairman and deputy chairman have condemned the shooting incident targeting the convoy of the AJK Legislative Assembly speaker, expressing their sorrow over the attack.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani extended wishes to the Akbar while the Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan expressed gratitude that the AJK assembly speaker was unharmed in the shooting incident.