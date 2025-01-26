Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s flirtatious video with Mathira sparks backlash

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, the quirky Pakistani entertainer known for his humorous remakes of classic songs, has once again found himself in the spotlight-but this time for all the wrong reasons.

Best remembered for his viral parody of Madam Noor Jehan’s iconic ‘Akh Larray Bado Badi,’ Khan’s humorous antics have often entertained fans worldwide. Recently, however, his behaviour in a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from Mathira’s popular 21MM Show has drawn significant criticism online.

In the video, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is seen greeting Mathira warmly and requesting a picture with her. While Mathira initially appeared shy, she agreed to the photo. The clip, shared by Khan on his official Facebook page, quickly caught the attention of netizens, sparking a wave of trolling and disapproval.

Many social media users criticized Khan’s body language, accusing him of exuding “flirtatious vibes” that made Mathira visibly uncomfortable. Some users claimed they had never seen Mathira look so uncomfortable, while others expressed disappointment in Khan’s behaviour, labelling it as inappropriate for a public figure.

“Mathira looks visibly uncomfortable; this is not okay,” one user commented. Another added, “I’ve never seen her this scared and awkward before.” The comments section of Khan’s post is now flooded with similar reactions, with fans urging the entertainer to rethink his on-screen conduct, especially when interacting with female hosts.

This isn’t the first time Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has been the subject of online trolling. His unique take on classic songs and over-the-top performances often divides public opinion. However, the backlash from this latest BTS clip highlights growing sensitivity around appropriate behaviour in media appearances.