Emerging Rifts in PTI

PTI has started a consecutive third term in KP province. This question is in the air why the fruits of continuity are not visible anywhere in the province?

Surprisingly, despite being a political fortress of PTI most of the rifts in the party are emerging from the KP province. Before taking stock of the past rifts, let’s zoom in on a recent episode. Fresh party appointments in KP and acceptance of chairmanship of the National Assembly’s public accounts committee are the bone of contention.

Chief Minister KP could not prevail in choosing provincial party appointments. Reportedly, this clipping of the Chief Minister has stemmed from petty rifts having zero impact on democratic dissent or routine political discourse. Sources privy to the growing rifts within PTI believe that unprecedented interference of the former PM’s spouse in matters of the party’s provincial organisation and official decisions of the Chief Minister’s office were not viewed positively.

Recent war of words between firebrand Marwat and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja is another strong sign of emerging cracks in party.

The cycle of interference has broken with the recent arrest of the former first lady for her involvement in financial misappropriation amid the Al-Qadir trust case. However, Chief Minister KP is yet much away from a sigh of relief. It is widely reported that jubilation in Chief Minister KP’s house after the recent arrest of the former first lady in Al-Qadir Trust case had pushed Ali Amin Gandapur to the left of imprisoned party founding chairman Imran Khan. Recent appointment of Junaid Akbar Khan from PTI camp as chairman of National assembly’s public account committee was very astonishing in the context of stalled dialogue with the government.

Surprising impact of this development further multiplied with appointment of Junaid Akbar as party president of KP. On one hand, unanimous appointment of chairman public account committee is indicating cooling down of political temperature between opposition and ruling benches. On the other hand, arrival of Junaid Akbar in party’s provincial president office reflects significant reduction of the chief minister’s influence in party affairs.

Replacement of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from KP president portfolio has given him all the reasons to feel discarded in the eyes of founding chairman who seems offended over non-compliance of his spouse’s instructions. Beneath the surface irritation or concerns against the interference of former first lady in party’s provincial and central affairs contributed in deepening the internal rifts.

Wider cracks emerged in PTI’S provincial organisation during the planning and execution of flagship ‘final call’ protest. Questionable role of former first lady attracted lot of criticism. Undoubtedly Chief Minister KP too contributed towards the flop execution of protest in his own style. However, debacle in much talked about final call protest further exposed the internal rifts boiling within party since long.

Responsibility of the flop show led to blame game. Non-participation of Central party leadership in Blue Area showdown was also a clear sign of dissent with agitational approach and undue emphasis on setting up the stage at D-Chowk.

Chief Minister KP, as usual managed to move away from Blue area. Former first lady, the strong advocate of D-Chowk show down, also vanished from the arena leaving behind the marchers at their own. No one could confirm whether CM KP accompanied her in the great escape or not? However, former first lady categorically claimed that she had been left alone in Blue Area at the mercy of alleged shooters. This statement was in a way emerged as strong allegation on CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the ground, both CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former first lady, were absent from protest arena. Recent war of words between firebrand Marwat and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja is another strong sign of emerging cracks in party. Replacement of Gandapur from the provincial president office is a strong message that the founding party chairman would not tolerate any dissent challenging the rein of former first couple.

The writer is a student.