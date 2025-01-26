Kashmiri observes Black Day on Indian Republic Day

Muzaffarabad: A protest rally was organized on Indian Republic Day under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmir Liberation Cell.

According to details, thousands of citizens marched on the main highway against India and waved black flags while chanting Anti-India and pro freedom slogans.

The participants of the Black Day rally marched from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to the United Nations Observer Office and presented a resolution against Indian war crimes.

They also burnt the effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tore the Indian flag on the worst atrocities in Kashmir.

While addressing the rally, the speakers said that Kashmiris are protesting around the world today on the occasion of the so-called Republic Day, because India has denied the right to freedom of the Kashmiri people.

The speakers said that India is not a democratic country but a country who has ususrped innocent Kashmiri citizens’ rights.

Speakers added that for the past 70 years, India has been trying to prove itself as a democratic country by violating all the democratic, political, social and religious rights of the Kashmiri people through coercion.

They maintained that India has taken away all the basic rights of freedom of expression from the Kashmiri people and creating the worst examples of brutality in Kashmir under the guise of fake democracy.

Speakers said that India is issuing domicile to Indian citizens to convert the dominant Muslim majority of Kashmir into a minority.

“The worst imperialism of India is occupying the lands of Kashmir and destroying the properties of citizens under the guise of democracy”, speakers lamented.

Speakers said that India is such a brutal country who hanged Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru for demanding freedom, martyred Syed Ali Gillani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Altaf Shah in jails who were demanding public rights and referendum.

Speakers said that the United Nations Security Council should play its constitutional role for a fair solution to the Kashmir issue.

They appealed to the peaceful countries and institutions around the world to stop the aggressive actions of India.

They said that India’s fascism will never be accepted, adding that Kashmiri people will continue their struggle against Indian oppression and tyranny.

The rally was led by Speaker AJK Assembly Chaudhary Latif Akbar, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Minister Kausar Taqdees Gillani, Dr. Raja Muhammad Sajjad Khan, Raja Muhammad Aslam Khan, Raja Muhammad Aftab Khan, Shaukat Javed Mir, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Chaudhary Muhammad Shaheen, Gohar Ahmed Kashmiri, Muhammad Arif Khan, Chaudhary Feroz Din, Manzoor Iqbal Butt, Syed Hamza Shaheen, Iqbal Yaseen Awan, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Siddique Dawood, Chaudhary Muhammad Mushtaq, Fayyaz Ahmed Jagwal, Raja Sajeed Khan, Nishad Ahmed Butt, Naeem Kashmiri, Muhammad Aslam Inqalabi and others.