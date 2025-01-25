Noman Ali joins Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq in elusive list

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali joined legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq in an elusive list following his historic hat-trick in the second PAK v WI Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The left-arm spinner achieved the feat in the 12th over of West Indies’ first inning on Day 1 of the second and final Test. Noman Ali dismissed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair on three consecutive deliveries to become the first Pakistan spinner to bag a hat-trick. With his maiden Test hat-trick, the left-arm spinner also joined the list of Pakistan stars who have bagged hat-tricks in the longer format. Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram was the first Pakistan bowler to complete a hat-trick in the red-ball format during a home Test match against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1998-99. He bagged his second in 1990 against the same team, becoming the only Pakistan bowler with two hat-tricks in Tests. Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq achieved the feat in 2000 while pacer Mohammad Sami bagged a hat-trick in 2002, all of which came against Sri Lanka.