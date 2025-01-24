Shahid Kapoor doesn’t want his kids to enter Bollywood

Bollywood A-lister Shahid Kapoor, who is a father to two kids with his wife Mira Rajput, reveals he doesn’t want them to follow in his footsteps to become an actor.

In a new interview with an Indian YouTuber, actor Shahid Kapoor, a proud father to two children, a daughter named Misha, 8, and a son, Zain, 6, named a few traits which he would want his kids to take up from his personality and some which he would never want to.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor mentioned that he wants his kids to ‘always do the right thing’ like him. “I always try and do the right thing, whether I am liking it, whether someone else is not liking it, whether it is damaging to me, doesn’t matter. I will do the right thing,” he said.

Further speaking about what he as a father would never want them to follow, Kapoor continued, “I want them to be more confident inherently, which I think they both are. I wasn’t inherently that confident.”

“Ideally, I wouldn’t want them to do my job. Picture mein mat aana yaar, kuch aur karo (Don’t get into acting. Do something else),” he advised his kids. “Bahut up and down hota hai yaar, bahut rough hai (There are many ups and downs, it’s very rough).”

“If they want to, it’s their choice, but I would be like choose something simple, this is too complex,” maintained the Bollywood celeb.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of Rosshan Andrrews’ action thriller ‘Deva’, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana and Kubbra Sait. It is scheduled to hit theatres on January 31.