KUJ conveys concerns over PECA law tweaks to Memon

A delegation of the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ), led by KUJ President Hassan Abbas and General Secretary Lubna Jarrar, called on Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at the Sindh Secretariat. The KUJ delegation called on Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who welcomed the guests and felicitated the newly elected body over their success. The KUJ delegation informed the meeting about their reservations regarding the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. However, the KUJ leaders praised the historical role of the PPP for standing with the journalists and asked the party to raise the concerns of journalists about the law at the PECA.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government acknowledges the sacrifices and contributions of journalists. He emphasized that, in both challenging and favorable times, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has consistently supported journalists. He stated that while freedom of the press is essential, accountability and responsibility in journalism are equally important. He added that the PPP-led Sindh government is committed to addressing the challenges faced by journalists and ensuring a conducive environment for an independent media.

In a statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon pledged to personally take up the journalists’ community apprehensions with the party leadership and their problems would be solved on top priority. On this occasion, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon and Director General Information Saleem Khan accompanied the minister.