Punjab CM gifts laptops to Balochistan students

She gifted laptops to all students of Balochistan. She directed to provide pocket money for sightseeing, arrange a tour of Lahore on a double-decker bus along with arranging lunch at the best hotel upon the request of the students of Balochistan. Balochistan students commended the initiatives of CM Punjab and the students expressed their desire to study in Punjab.

She while talking to the students of Balochistan Residential College said, “I want to visit Balochistan in the near future so as to give Honhaar scholarships to the students. If I can, I will give more scholarships and laptops to the students of Balochistan than Punjab. My heart aches for the people of Balochistan. I have been thinking about the students of Balochistan for a long time. The prospects for the Provision of e-bikes to the students of Balochistan will be reviewed.”

She said, “Balochistan students are no less than anyone, if given favourable conditions, they will advance ahead of everyone. I equally think about the children of Balochistan and other provinces as of Punjab. Nations do not develop by begging. We came out of the clutches of the IMF in 2016 and were trapped again later. We want to move ahead by using our own resources and human development as a means to attain progress. Punjab and Balochistan receive funds based on their population.”

She added, “Balochistan is rich in natural resources, we do not have as much natural resources as Balochistan but we spend on the people’s welfare by increasing revenue. Wherever the PML-N government remained in power development took place over there. Balochistan attained progress and development during three-term Premiership of Nawaz Sharif.”

CM Punjab said, “Nawaz Sharif paid full attention to Balochistan during all his terms of government, perhaps Balochistan remained his center of attention more than Punjab. Like every Pakistani, I have a lot of love for Balochistan in my heart. Nawab Ahmed Jogezai wrote with blood a handkerchief with the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” and willed to be buried with him. Balochistan is the land of martyrs who laid down their lives for Pakistan.”

She said, “The active presence of terrorists in Balochistan is heartrending and painful. Truth should be tested by the test of intellect, knowledge and consciousness. Terrorists themselves stay out of picture, they also keep their children likewise and lure other people’s children by getting them killed. We are Pakistanis first then Punjabis and Balochis.”

She added, “30,000 students are given Honhaar scholarships with an income less than 3 lac in Punjab. Not only government but also quality private university students are getting scholarships for the first time in Punjab. Out of 30 thousand students not a single scholarship was given on any recommendation. 18 thousand female students received Honhaar scholarships. While giving scholarships, no one was asked which party they belonged to. Those who receive scholarships will get free education for the next 4 years.”

CM Punjab said, “We did not give scholarships sitting in Lahore but went to 9 divisions and gave scholarships to taalented students. The acceptance and love received from the students at the Honhaar scholarship ceremony, seems like a dream. The love and affection received from the students were termed as a drama by the opponents. The 1st and 3rd year students of undergraduate programs are also being included in the Honhaar scholarship program.”