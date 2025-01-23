SMBR reviews progress on PULSE project

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Nabeel Javed, visited the Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) project to review the ongoing digitization of land records. The visit was accompanied by Director General of Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA), Akram ul Haq, and PULSE project directors.

During the visit, Nabeel Javed assessed the progress of data entry for urban land records and the preparation of cadastral maps. He shared that Punjab has a total of 2,234 urban mouzas (revenue estates), out of which 235 have already been digitized. The remaining 1,999 mouzas will be digitized by February 2025, with cadastral maps completed simultaneously. The SMBR expressed satisfaction with the progress of the PULSE project and directed the team to ensure its timely completion. He emphasized achieving 100% transparency in the digitization of land records and called for utilizing all resources to simplify public access to land-related records.

DG PLRA provided a detailed briefing on the project’s online portal, survey of katchi abadis (informal settlements), and large-scale implementation of the One Owner, One Window policy across Punjab. An interactive demonstration of digital tools designed to streamline land records, property transfers, and related services was also presented.

During the visit, the SMBR issued directives to address challenges in digitizing mouzas, managing record rooms, implementing the Shamlaat policy, and safeguarding Punjab’s lakes. He also instructed immediate action on surveying katchi abadis and ensuring the provision of ownership rights to their residents. The PULSE project aims to enhance land record management through innovative solutions, making the system more efficient and citizen-friendly.