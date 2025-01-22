Pakistan-Kazakhstan Davis Cup Playoff Tie next month

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has announced that the Davis Cup World Group-I Playoff tie between Pakistan and Kazakhstan will be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on the February 1 and 2.Pakistani cuisine recipes

Trials for the selection of the Davis Cup team were conducted here at the PTF Tennis Complex, January from 11 to 14. Based on their current PTF rankings and performances at national and international levels, the players participated in the trials included Muzammil Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Barkatullah, Abdullah Adnan, Ahmad Nael Qureshi, Abubakar Talha, Huzaifa

Abdul Rehman and Sami Zeb Khan.

After the trials, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Muzammil Murtaza, and Ahmad Nael Qureshi were selected for the Davis Cup team. Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib were exempted from the trials. The finalized Pakistan Davis Cup team is as follows: Muhammad Haseeb Aslam (Captain), Aqeel Khan (Player), Muhammad Shoaib (Player), Muzammil Murtaza (Player), Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Player), Ahmad Nael Qureshi (Player) and Muhammad Shahid (Physio).