Govt decides to increase salaries of MNAs, Senators

The federal government has decided to increase the salaries of members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Senators. According to sources, the government is likely to approve a proposal to raise the salaries of MNAs by up to 200% from the currently salary of around Rs. 1.68 lac per month. The proposed salary hike will be presented to the National Assembly and Senate for approval. The government has already consulted with all coalition and opposition parties, and a consensus has been reached on the matter. In addition to the salary hike for MNAs and Senators, the government has also proposed an increase in the salaries of ministers and advisors. The Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate are also set to receive a significant raise, with their salaries potentially increasing to Rs. 15 lac per month. The development came after the government and opposition members of the National Assembly jointly demanded a salary increase, amid ‘rising’ inflation.