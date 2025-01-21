Naqvi meets key US officials, discusses bilateral ties

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi participated in the prestigious Lincoln Liberty Ball dinner in Washington, receiving a warm welcome from American officials and dignitaries.

During the event, Naqvi met with prominent figures, including Senator Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Ken Calvert, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and Mississippi Governor Philip Bryant. Discussions focused on mutual interests and avenues to strengthen bilateral relations.

The minister also extended congratulations to US senators and congress members on Donald Trump’s assumption of the presidency. “This is a historic day for America,” Naqvi remarked, expressing confidence in the Trump administration’s potential to open a new chapter in US-Pakistan relations.

Naqvi noted the enthusiasm of the American public during the celebrations, calling it a testament to their support for President Trump.

He expressed his best wishes for the American people and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering collaboration.