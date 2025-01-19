Balochistan Blaze

Guns are not silent in Kurram and things remain precarious in Balochistan. Let us discuss the Katcha area terror some other time. The recent militant attack on a police post in Turbat speaks volumes of the growing reign of terrorism in the province. Armed attackers on motorcycles raided the checkpost, took police officials hostage and seized official weapons and equipment.

They did not stop there; the militants set the post ablaze and left the scene after it was completely gutted. Though no casualties were reported, the incident raises serious questions about security preparedness in Pakistan’s most sensitive province. One may question the establishment of such a police post, which became a soft target of militants, instead of combating militants. Such bold actions by militants highlight the police’s helplessness and the state’s weakening control.

This attack is not an isolated incident. Earlier this month, a devastating bomb blast targeted a bus in the suburbs of Turbat. Four people were killed and 32 injured. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army was quick to claim responsibility. In other words, it showcased its capacity to sow terror.

What makes matters worse is the lack of progress in countering these groups. The repeated targeting of public and security infrastructure has eroded people’s trust in the government’s ability to maintain law and order. Civilians in these regions are caught in a dangerous cycle of violence, with little relief in sight.

The federal and provincial governments must take ownership of the situation. Strengthening intelligence networks, equipping local law enforcement and addressing the grievances of the Baloch people should be prioritised. The sense of alienation and deprivation among the people of Balochistan fuels such unrest. Without a political solution, military responses alone will not suffice. The situation in Balochistan is dire; the situation in KP also demands immediate attention. Ignoring the escalating violence will only deepen the crisis. *