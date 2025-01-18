Trump Presidency and Pakistan

There is no doubt that Pakistan is currently facing a challenging situation as terrorists are once again becoming active, leading to a new wave of terrorism in the country. However, our brave soldiers stand as an unyielding wall in the face of these challenges.

Army Chief General Asim Munir, while acknowledging the unwavering commitment and unparalleled sacrifices of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism, stated that we stand united against these evil forces. He emphasized that any attempt to disrupt peace will be met with a decisive response.

General Syed Asim Munir made it clear that any effort to destabilize the nation’s peace will be dealt with decisively and powerfully. The enemy might try to sow seeds of discord and fear, but hostile elements will be tackled with an iron hand. While the Pakistan Army acts as a barrier against terrorism, our political leadership must also rise to the occasion with vision and wisdom.

There is no debate that nations go through good and bad times, but we should expect unity, harmony, and a positive attitude from one another. These are the qualities that can lead us out of difficult times and from darkness to light. If political parties in Pakistan pledge today to stop blaming and obstructing one another and instead work together, honour the constitution, and collaborate for Pakistan’s development, the shadows of poverty hovering over the country may diminish.

Recent attacks on the Pakistan Army in Balochistan and Waziristan suggest that terrorists view us as weak.

This can pave the way for Pakistani citizens to embark on a journey toward a better standard of living. Because the infighting among us has already caused immense damage to this nation, these internal conflicts have emboldened terrorists. Recent attacks on the Pakistan Army in regions like Balochistan and Waziristan suggest that terrorists view us as weak and are attempting to launch further attacks.

However, through unity and a positive approach, we can defeat these terrorists and their ideology. While the Pakistan Army is eliminating these terrorists, our soldiers are sacrificing their lives to safeguard the nation, enabling Pakistani citizens to live with at least a sense of security.

Pakistan’s politicians must learn from this: cultivate a spirit of sacrifice, and, above all, work together democratically. This unity will enhance the country’s positive image. Unfortunately, the ruling political party often views itself as the only patriot, while those in opposition label others as corrupt. However, as soon as roles reverse, so do their statements. Therefore, it is essential for Pakistan’s development, the strengthening of democracy, the protection of the country, and the happiness of its people that political parties cooperate.

Above all, they must adopt a positive approach to their behaviour. It would be commendable if the process of government change occurred constitutionally, without interference or political disputes escalating to courts. Resolving such issues smoothly within the parliament would improve politicians’ image among the public and increase people’s trust in the political process and institutions. The culture of verbal abuse and accusations must end, as it spreads despair among the people and acts like poison for the stability of democratic institutions.

This is precisely why our country, due to political and democratic conflicts, came close to economic collapse in recent years. Our politicians were seen begging before the world, all a result of negative thinking and approaches. Negativity is like a deadly poison. Whether an individual or a political party falls prey to it, they perceive others as enemies.

It is a proven fact that those consumed by negativity cannot bring improvement for themselves, let alone others. Thus, avoiding blame games, political parties, and national institutions – including the parliament, judiciary, and legislature – must move toward positive actions and work for the country’s development. Only then will the common man prosper, and the shadows of misfortune hovering over the nation will disappear.

On the other hand, in the United States, Donald Trump will take his oath of office on January 20. It is encouraging that even before Trump assumes office, a ceasefire is taking place between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

There is hope that Trump’s presidency will put an end to wars worldwide. For Pakistan, I believe Trump’s arrival will be beneficial. During Joe Biden’s tenure, his administration largely ignored Pakistan. With Trump’s presidency, it is expected that new relations between the two countries will flourish, and 2025 will prove to be a year of prosperity for both Pakistan and the world.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.