27 PR officials held responsible for Ghotki train accident, Senate told

Twenty-seven officers and officials of Pakistan Railways have been held accountable for the tragic Ghotki train accident that occurred on June 7, 2021, Minister for Railways told Senate. In a written reply to Senator Shahadat Awan’s query, the minister stated that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the responsible officials under the applicable rules. The action was taken following the submission of a fact-finding inquiry report by a five-member committee led by the Federal Government Inspector for Railways. The inquiry revealed that the derailment of the 17-UP Millat Express, which led to the disaster, was caused by a broken rail joint between Daharki and Reti Stations. The report attributed the failure to inadequate maintenance by the sectional permanent-way staff.