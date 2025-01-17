Jamia Naeemia issues fatwa against ‘dunki’ travel after migrant tragedy

Jamia Naeemia has issued a fatwa declaring the use of “dunki” (illegal immigration methods) to travel abroad as both unlawful and contrary to Islamic principles

The fatwa comes in the wake of a heartbreaking incident in which up to 50 migrants, including 44 Pakistanis, are feared to have perished while attempting to reach Spain from West Africa. The tragic event occurred when a boat carrying 86 migrants, including 66 Pakistanis, set sail from Mauritania on January 2. The vessel was reported to have faced severe distress during its 13-day journey, with no rescue assistance. Moroccan authorities rescued 36 survivors on Wednesday.

Helena Maleno, CEO of the migrant rights group Walking Borders, confirmed the loss of 44 Pakistani lives, describing the harrowing journey as one marked by suffering and anguish.