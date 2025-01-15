Ankita breaks the Internet with hijab video

Stunner Ankita Lokhande on and off screen is favourite to her fans, particularly with her recent viral clip featuring her leaving an airport wearing hijab. The clip makes rounds on social media, garnering comments from her lovers. One of the most popular faces in the Indian entertainment industry Ankita Lokhande has once again captured the spotlight and this time for her viral video. Known for her iconic role in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta and her impressive performances in Bollywood films, Ankita has consistently been a fan favorite. Ankita participated in Bigg Boss 17, where she emerged as one of the finalists, further solidifying her place in the hearts of her fans. While she often makes headlines with her photos and videos, her latest viral clip has taken social media by storm. The video, which has been widely shared online, features Ankita Lokhande at the airport in a chic, all-white casual outfit. However, it’s her white hijab that has caught everyone’s attention. The actress effortlessly pulled off the look, and fans are showering her with compliments. Netizens have flooded the comments section of the video, praising Ankita’s grace and elegance in the hijab. Many fans have called her “absolutely gorgeous,” with some even expressing their admiration for her ability to carry different styles with such poise.