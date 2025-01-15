PAK v WI: Pakistan Test squad holds training session

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a schedule of Pakistan and the West Indies teams’ practice and media opportunities in the build-up to the first ICC World Test Championship Test, which will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium from Friday, 17 January. 14 Jan – Pakistan Test squad will take part in training session at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 1130. . West Indies are resting today. 15 Jan – Both the sides will hold training sessions at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 1000. Afterwards, a player or member of the player support personnel from Pakistan will hold media conference. The West Indies is also expected to make a player or member of the player support available for a news conference. 16 Jan – Both the sides will hold training sessions at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 1000. Afterwards, Pakistan captain Shan Masood and West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite will take part in the captains’ photo-shoot with the trophy, which will be followed by their pre-series media conferences. 17 Jan – The toss will take place at 0900 local time with the first ball to be bowled at 0930. Lunch will be taken from 1200-1300 local time, while tea will be taken at 1500. 18-21 Jan – The first session will be held from 0930-1200 local time, second session from 1240-1440 local time and third session from 1500-1630 local time. Schedule of matches: 17-21 January – first Test, Multan Cricket Stadium 25-29 January – second Test, Multan Cricket Stadium.