Graana hosts meeting with CDA, Bahria Enclave Partners

Driving Growth through Collaboration with CDA and Bahria Enclave Partners Building on the success of its previous event with affiliate partners from DHA Phase 1, Graana.com continues its commitment to elevate Pakistan’s real estate sector. This time, the platform hosted an Affiliate Partner Event at its Beverly Centre Head Office, bringing together affiliate partners from CDA and Bahria Enclave. The event created a platform for open dialogue and collaboration aimed at driving growth in the real estate industry. The gathering served as a milestone in fostering partnerships to rejuvenate the secondary market and enhance the real estate experience for all stakeholders. The event was strategically organized to brief affiliates on the benefits of the Asset Management Division (AMD) Affiliate Program and highlight the immense potential of collaborative efforts. By uniting industry players, Graana.com seeks to address challenges within the real estate sector and capitalize on emerging opportunities to build a robust and sustainable market.

Highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships, Farhan Javed, Director Graana.com, addressed the audience, shedding light on the current dynamics of Pakistan’s real estate sector.