Kundi says serious minds needed for meaningful talks

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has criticized the opposition party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for making requests to the Speaker and PPP for negotiations.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar on Monday, Kundi stressed that dialogue is the only way to resolve issues but emphasised that negotiations should involve serious and thoughtful individuals.

He pointed out that protests, sit-ins, and marches towards Islamabad will not lead to solutions, urging all stakeholders to prioritise constructive dialogue.

“The PPP has always believed in negotiations, democracy, and the rule of law,” he added.

Kundi also highlighted PTI’s absence from the All-Parties Conference (APC) on the Kurram and Parachinar situation, urging the KP Chief Minister to work towards restoring peace in Kurram and stability in the province.

On PTI’s chairman’s legal troubles, Kundi stated, “The decision regarding his release rests with the courts.”

The Governor reiterated PPP’s commitment to addressing political and social issues through democratic and lawful means.