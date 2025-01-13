Senior journalist Emanuel Sarfraz passes away

Senior journalist and Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Pakistan chapter General Secretary Emanuel Sarfraz passed away due to cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday.

Emanuel Sarfraz was most recently serving as the General Secretary of YMCA Pakistan.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. His family will announce the funeral details later.

Emanuel Sarfraz was a life member of the Lahore Press Club and served as a governing body member. He also worked as the Editor Coordination of The Nation, the Magazine Editor of The Nation, and as a correspondent for Gulf News in Pakistan.

He was the founding editor of Academia Magazine. The Lahore Press Club, in a press release, informed the journalist fraternity about the sad demise of the senior journalist.

Emanuel’s journalistic career spanned over three decades. He was a recipient of the South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) and covered the 2018 U.S. Presidential Elections.

His colleagues from The Nation, Daily Times, Academia Magazine, and other media organizations expressed their condolences for the deceased.