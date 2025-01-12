Carol Kane reflects on ‘Wicked’ at New York Film Awards

Carol Kane expressed her admiration for the Wicked film adaptation while attending the 2025 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 8.

Kane, who famously portrayed Madame Morrible in multiple stage productions of Wicked, gave the movie her enthusiastic support.

In regards to this, Kane said, “I thought the movie was brilliant … and everyone was so great in it.”

While reflecting on her long history with the role, she added, “Having done this show for years, it’s sort of amazing that I was still bowled over by what I saw in the film.”

According to People, Kane’s journey with Wickedbegan in 2005 when she played Madame Morrible on the show’s first national tour.

Moreover, she later joined the Broadway cast in 2006, before reprising her role in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and during the musical’s 10th-anniversary celebration on Broadway in 2013.

Additionally, the 2024 film adaptation of Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

The star-studded cast includes Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Other cast members include Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Ethan Slater as Boq.

The first part of the adaptation, Wicked: Part One, is now available for purchase, while the second installment, Wicked: For Good, is set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025.