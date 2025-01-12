Brenda reveals name of her and Macaulay Culkin’s son

Brenda Song is giving new insight into her and Macaulay Culkin’s family. Including sharing the name of their youngest son for the first time. More than two years after the pair quietly welcomed their son in March 2022, the Suite Life of Zach & Cody star revealed to Bustle in a new interview that their 2-year-old’s son’s name is Carson. Fans got the first look at Brenda, 36, and Macaulay’s children-including their son Dakota, 3-when the boys appeared alongside their parents during the Home Alone star’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023. And it was a public outing the notoriously private couple-who got engaged in 2022-couldn’t let their boys miss. “That was such a special moment,” Brenda told Bustle. “We couldn’t have them miss that. Dak was so scared of all the cameras. That’s one of the reasons why we sort of keep them away. They did not understand what was happening.” Still, Brenda would rather keep her children out of the public eye, as they are starting to notice when their privacy is being invaded. “My son was like, ‘Why is that man taking pictures of you, mama?'” the Dollface actress noted about a run-in with paparazzi at Dakota’s soccer practice. “You could take pictures of me all day.