Mohsin Naqvi says PCB ready to make Champions Trophy a memorable event

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday morning and said PCB is ready to make the Champions Trophy a memorable event. During his visit, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reviewed progress on construction work. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the finishing work of the main building. He directed the officials to complete finishing work as soon as possible. Mohsin Naqvi further directed that drainage work should also be completed within the stipulated time. He expressed satisfaction over progress on the project. Insha Allah, Gaddafi Stadium, equipped with modern facilities, will be completed this month, Mohsin Naqvi said, adding that the reconstruction work of the stadium for the Champions Trophy tournament is in full swing. He said new chairs and new LED lights are being installed for cricket fans. He said fans will also be able to enjoy a laser light show along with the match. Mohsin Naqvi said the installation of new score screens is also in progress.