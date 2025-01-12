Traffic policeman martyred by armed suspects in Islamabad

A traffic policeman was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants outside the traffic police office in Islamabad.

Police sources confirmed that unknown armed men approached and opened fire on Zubair Shah, a traffic official who was on duty at the time. Zubair Shah succumbed to his injuries on the spot. An investigation has been launched, with police collecting crucial evidence from the scene of the crime. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible for this heinous act.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community, with authorities vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to martyr traffic policeman Zubair Shah. In his message, the Interior Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of martyred policeman Zubair Shah. Mohsin Naqvi said we are standing with the bereaved family in their hour of grief. He took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused. The accused who opened fire should be brought to justice immediately, Mohsin Naqvi ordered. He said we will ensure justice for the family of martyred Zubair Shah. The family of the martyr will be fully taken care of, Mohsin Naqvi said.