Kurram bunkers dismantling starts after peace deal

The removal of bunkers in the conflict-affected Kurram district began on Sunday, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Ashfaq Khan, stated that, as per the Kohat peace agreement, all bunkers in the district will be demolished, and weapons will be surrendered by February 1.

He added that during the initial phase, one village from each side will see bunkers demolished. Security personnel will accompany the teams to ensure safety during the operations.

Ashfaq Khan mentioned that relief supplies would be dispatched following security clearance. He also noted that Section 144 remains enforced in Kurram, where sit-ins continue at three different locations.

It is worth mentioning that orders for the demolition of bunkers in Kurram were issued yesterday following the decisions made in the provincial apex committee meeting and agreements reached between the parties involved.

According to media reports, the Deputy Commissioner issued directives to the concerned departments to remove bunkers in Lower Kurram villages, including Kharkali and Balishkhel, with work set to begin immediately.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the C&W department’s executive engineers from Upper and Lower Kurram to be present on-site with the necessary equipment and workers for the demolition process.

The notification stated that, initially, bunkers in one village from each side would be removed. A 14-member government team will oversee the operation in both villages.

The decision to dismantle bunkers in Kurram was made during an apex committee meeting and included as a clause in the agreement between the parties involved.

Previously, roads closures in Kurram prevented the second trucks convoy, carrying food and other items of daily use, from reaching the beleaguered district, where a police party came under fire, officials and local sources said on Friday.

According to the district administration, local residents had staged a sit-in in Mandori, Lower Kurram for their demands. Because of the sit-in, the Tal-Parachinar highway had been closed, it said, adding that negotiations were underway with the protest leaders in Tal Cantt for the reopening of the road.

According to Kurram police, the trucks loaded with goods could not reach Upper Kurram because the clearance for the road in Lower Kurram was not issued. They added that currently, the convoy was stuck in Tal in the Hangu district. The convoy was expected to resume its journey on Saturday.

K-P Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday slammed the PTI-led provincial government, accusing it of incompetence in managing security and governance. Addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club, the K-P governor stated that the province had fallen into the hands of “incompetent individuals”, leading to widespread insecurity.

“K-P has fallen into the hands of incompetent and incapable leaders. A government has come to power that is leading the province towards unrest,” Kundi said.