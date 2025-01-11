Pamela admits she and Tommy Lee are not in good place

It looks like Pamela Anderson hasn’t really been rocking with her ex-husband Tommy Lee.

The Baywatch alum shared that she’s currently not on the best of terms with the Mötley Crue drummer, with whom she shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 28, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27.

“We used to talk a lot more,” Pamela admitted during a Jan. 9 appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live. “Not recently, unfortunately, but you know, I wish we did have a better rapport right now.” But the 57-year-old-who finalised her divorce from Tommy in 1998 following three years of marriage-has hope that she and first husband will reconnect. After all, Dylan-who got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Paula Bruss in July 2024-may start adding some new additions to their family soon.

“We’re gonna have grandkids together,” Pamela explained before insisting, “It’ll be OK, eventually. It’s just kind of a moment right now.”

E! News reached out to a rep for Tommy for comment but has not heard back. As for what may have caused the rift between Pamela and Tommy? It doesn’t seem to have anything to do with how Pamela feels about his wife Brittany Furlan, who he married in 2019. In fact, the Golden Globe nominee previously shared that she thinks the musician’s new partner is “great.”

“He’s married and happy, and she’s good to him,” she told Howard Stern in a 2023 interview. “And I totally support that.” And while Tommy may not be spending tons of quality time with Pamela as of late, the Barb Wire actress insisted he always shows up for his kids, saying, “They see him all the time.”

Plus, Tommy will always hold a special place in her heart, considering their romance was a first for the former Playboy model. As Pamela-who was also previously married to exes Kid Rock, Rick Salomon and Dan Hayhurst-wrote in her 2023 memoir, Love, Pamela, “My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”