Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Shahbaz Sharif has given Pakistan a new identity. No one attended the phone call of “Fitna Khan” during his government. When the founder of PTI made his final call from Adiala Jail, it turned out to be a missed call. Despite the call for civil disobedience, remittances saw a record increase, with overseas Pakistanis sending $3.1 billion to Pakistan. Efforts were made to harm Pakistan through the civil disobedience movement of PTI, but no friendly nation paid any attention to the “Fitna Party” policies.

She added that the founder of PTI did everything to isolate Pakistan, and whenever a leader from a friendly country visits, these people start mischief to spoil Pakistan’s relations. She further said that the entire KPK government, including Ghandapur, is involved in corruption. The incompetent government, in power for twelve years, has only increased the people’s suffering. The public needs to be told what special ability Ghandapur possesses that he was made the Chief Minister of KPK. Two billion rupees were distributed in KPK in the name of mosques.

The founder of PTI is enjoying branded chocolates and almonds in jail. The nation is emotionally manipulated by showing him in poor condition. She expressed these views while addressing a press conference with Samiullah Khan in Shahdara. She stated that PML-N never forgot the people of Shahdara and that the severe sewage issues in the area are being resolved, bringing ease to the lives of the people.

The Minister for Information also said that Maryam Nawaz has launched the Livestock Card Program in Pakpattan, which will help livestock farmers buy animals for their livelihood. Many friendly countries are interested in purchasing livestock from Pakistan. She added that the “Fitna Group,” driven by their hatred for Shahbaz Sharif, shut down the laptop program. However, the shipment of laptops has now reached Pakistan, and no MNA or MPA can influence the distribution of these laptops. Under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, there is no place for favouritism. When leadership is hardworking, blessings from Allah follow.

During the tenure of PTI’s founder, failed schemes like eggs, shelters, and hemp factories were established. Despite the violence and unrest caused by the Fitna Group, Pakistan continues to progress. The same people who once claimed they would never seek an NRO are now begging for one. Now, even Khan’s own family refuses to meet him. When someone visits, he asks them not to meet him in jail but to somehow get him an NRO and get him released. His children are enjoying luxuries in London while the nation’s children are being handed slingshots, weapons, and petrol bombs.

She stated that the KPK government is in debt by thousands of billions, and there are no schools or hospitals. People there travel in palanquins. Instead of focusing on the public, the only concern of their leaders is whether Khan is being served roasted chicken in Adiala Jail.