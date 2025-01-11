Education is a powerful tool of transformative change, especially for girls who are eager to lead healthy, productive lives and contribute meaningfully to society. Unfortunately, the current state of girls’ education in Pakistan is nothing short of a national tragedy: a grim reality that jeopardizes the very fabric of our society. During the ongoing International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the critical importance of educating girls, stating, “Denying education to girls is tantamount to denying them their voice and choice while depriving them of their right to a bright future.” While his words resonate with urgency, they also highlight an uncomfortable truth: the situation under his administration remains dire. As highlighted by UNICEF, around 10 million girls aged five to 16 are currently out of school, representing an alarming 60 percent of those eligible for secondary education. This reflects a systemic neglect that has persisted for far too long, where the doors of education remain stubbornly closed for countless girls, trapping them in a cycle of disenfranchisement.

The education disparity is particularly acute in rural areas, where the female literacy rate languishes at a dismal 36 percent, starkly contrasted with 73 percent for males, symbolising a deep-seated societal belief that undervalues girls’ education. Exacerbating the crisis, Pakistan ranks among the lowest countries globally in terms of gender parity in education, presenting a critical challenge that we cannot afford to ignore. In the face of such daunting realities, one must question the repeated promises made by governing bodies. Each year brings declarations of commitment to educational reform; yet, the transformative changes that are so desperately needed remain largely elusive. The fact that 15 years after we had added the right to “free and compulsory” education to the basic rights section of our Constitution, we still find ourselves resorting to emergencies to deliver what we owed to our children all along says a lot about our skewed priorities.

Many among those who have gathered in Islamabad represent nations that long recognised the importance of investing in girls’ education. Erho, their experience could teach the government a thing or two about summoning the political will to take decisive action towards meaningful change. Furthermore, many schools across the country lack the essential infrastructure, trained teachers, and resources to offer a sufficiently enriching educational experience. Addressing these shortcomings will demand not just financial investment, but also a committed cultural shift that elevates and prioritizes girls’ education as a national imperative. These oft-repeated pledges for a brighter future for our nation rest on the shoulders of those we have too often overlooked. *