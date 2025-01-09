Reema Khan and her sister face fraud allegations

A man has accused Reema Khan and her sister Myra Khan of taking money from him fraudulently, adding he has been fighting a legal case against them for the last four years. Talking to the media, complainant Shahid Rafiq, a Qatar-based individual, said he filed a case against them, but they were not appearing in court, delaying the proceedings.

Shahid Rafiq’s claims that the actress and her sister defrauded him of millions reignited debate on social media.

According to Shahid, the ordeal began in 2009 when he returned to Lahore from Qatar to invest in property.

Myra Khan suggested that he invest in Reema’s 2011 film Love Mein Ghum instead, promising significant returns.

Shahid transferred millions of rupees after a meeting with Reema, who later invited him to Malaysia to oversee the film’s production. However, Shahid alleged that Myra backed out of the deal and repeatedly demanded additional funds.

He claimed that despite financing the film, he was never repaid.

An agreement was reportedly signed for the repayment, but Reema allegedly failed to honour it. Shahid has stated that he has proof of these transactions and has lodged a legal case against Reema.

He also revealed that Reema has delayed court proceedings for over four years, refusing to make any appearances.

Shahid said: “I trusted the courts, but the delays have disappointed me.”

Social media has since erupted, with many users sympathising with Shahid and urging him to take a stronger legal stance.