Tragedy of Neglect

The recent death of Sonya the elephant at Karachi’s Safari Park serves as a tragic reminder of the systemic failures that plague the very sanctuaries meant to protect our wildlife. Her passing, initially attributed to heart failure, was later revealed through a distressing autopsy to be linked to a litany of untreated ailments, including arthritis and severe foot injuries. This heartbreaking neglect should serve as a wake-up call for society that we can no longer afford to turn a blind eye to the rampant abuse persisting in our zoos.

Sonya’s tragic story echoes the suffering of countless animals in captivity throughout Pakistan. Whether it’s the lioness at the Karachi Zoo, the cramped conditions of Rano the bear, or the heartbreaking saga of Noor Jehan, these incidents highlight a broader societal indifference to the welfare of the creatures entrusted to our care. How many more animals must suffer and die before we awaken to the morally reprehensible conditions that prevail in our zoos?

Among the most graphic examples is that of Kaavan, infamously dubbed “the world’s loneliest elephant.” His years of isolation at Marghazar Zoo became a rallying point for international animal rights activists, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive reform. Although he may have won freedom, countless animals remain trapped in environments that fail to mimic their natural habitats. Most operate without adequate facilities or trained staff, depriving animals of their basic needs: proper food, medical care, and clean environments.

The federal government has, on several occasions, contemplated calls to either close down these zoos altogether or privatise them as sanctuaries. Because even as legislative mandates for humane treatment exist, the lack of political will to enforce them is conspicuously obvious. Reports of malnutrition, untreated injuries, and confinement in inappropriate social conditions have unfortunately become the norm, an affront to our collective conscience.

And while cries for urgent welfare are echoing louder than ever before, genuine change hinges on the government’s willingness to reassess the conditions of these facilities and also implement strict oversight, transparency, and accountability measures. In memory of Sonya and every other animal that suffered in silence, the state must cultivate a new narrative: a firm commitment to compassion and respect for all creatures, great and small. Only then can we hope to ensure a future where our wildlife is treated with the dignity it deserves? *