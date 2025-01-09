CM Maryam gaining popularity with every passing day: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Maryam Nawaz is becoming more popular and powerful with each passing day. She further stated that those who cannot compete with her performance are resorting to defaming her. Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, is giving electric bikes and scholarships to the children of the Punjab and receiving blessings from both students and millions of parents. Meanwhile, the people who took control of power through the back door are handing out petrol bombs and slingshots to the nation’s youth.

She said that a vile campaign against the Chief Minister of Punjab has been running since 2014, but with each passing day, she is becoming more popular and powerful. Those who come to power through the people’s votes are the ones who care about the people.

The Information Minister further mentioned that an evil-minded individual and the “Fitna Party” have brainwashed the youth. The failed revolts of May 9 and November 26 are the result of this brainwashing. The youth must now decide whether they want a bright future or to become the fuel for the power-hungry desires of an evil-minded individual. Those who once sat on the throne of power and declared royal orders as final should now feel ashamed talking about the Constitution and law. Those who conspire against the country should not be forgiven or given any NRO.