Iraqi envoy calls for joint security efforts on national army’s anniversary

Iraqi Ambassador to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta emphasized the need for joint security efforts to combat militancy during a ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of his country’s national army, according to Pakistan’s military media wing on Wednesday.

Pakistan and Iraq have strengthened ties in recent years through defense cooperation, with Islamabad providing training to Iraqi security forces. In 2014, Iraq procured Super Mushak trainer aircraft from Pakistan to bolster defense relations between the two Muslim-majority nations.

Lafta attended the ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Iraqi army as the chief guest at the National Counter Terrorism Center in Pabbi, Sarai Alamgir, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The Iraqi ambassador stressed the importance of joint security and counter-terrorism efforts between Iraq and Pakistan,” it said in a statement.

During his speech, Lafta praised the sacrifices made by the Iraqi army in the fight against militancy and emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq.

He highlighted the importance of security collaboration between the two countries and commended their joint efforts in combating militancy. Lafta called for further cooperation to benefit the people of both nations, expressing his commitment to forge a “united front” in the fight against extremism.

The Iraqi envoy also pledged to work with Pakistan for regional peace and to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Last year in August, Pakistan’s Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, met Iraq’s Secretary of Defense, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Dawood Salman, to discuss enhancing defense and security cooperation between the two states. A few months before, in May, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif met Lafta, seeking greater cooperation in all fields of mutual interest, particularly in defense.