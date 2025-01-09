7 officials suspended at driving license branch in Karachi over corruption

Seven police officials from the Saudabad Driving License Branch have been suspended over allegations of corruption and dereliction of duty.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, took swift action after receiving reports of malpractice.

The suspended personnel include Inspector Ashraf Ali Soomro, Inspector Saeed Muhammad Shah, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Siddiq Memon, Senior Clerk Muhammad Asif Ali, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Panah and Shahid Ali, and Head Constable Shehzad Gul.

Separately, Quetta has officially started issuing International Driving Licenses, marking a significant step in modernising the region’s transport systems.

The initiative was launched with a surprise visit by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti to the Motorway Police’s Driving License Centre in Quetta.

During the visit, the Chief Minister not only inspected the process but also expressed his intention to obtain an International Driving License.

He successfully completed the theory and practical driving tests, submitting his application for the license. After passing the tests, his application was forwarded to Islamabad for further processing.

In a statement, Chief Minister Balochistan praised the Motorway Police’s efficient and transparent system, calling it a reflection of public trust.

He commended the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) for adhering to international standards in the issuance of driving licenses, which has helped restore public confidence.

He also lauded the efforts of NHMP in ensuring a safe travel system and stressed the importance of having a modern, transparent licensing system for the public. “This system is proof of NHMP’s capabilities, and their professionalism has ensured the success of the project,” said Sardar Fazal Baloch.

The launch of the International Driving License in Quetta is expected to benefit a wide range of drivers, enhancing mobility and connectivity while aligning with global standards of driving and road safety.