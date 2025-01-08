Greece boat tragedy: Second case registered against FIA officials, agents

A second case has been registered against 19 officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and an agent for their involvement in illegally sending victims of the Greece boat tragedy to Libya. According to reports, among the arrested individuals are 16 FIA officials, including the Immigration Shift in charge stationed at Faisalabad Airport. However, two female officers involved in the Greece boat tragedy, Sub-Inspector Shumaila and Constable Anila, have not been arrested yet. The Special Central Judge’s court in Faisalabad has sent the arrested suspects to jail. The case, filed by Abdullah from Pasrur, includes six charges against the accused, including Inspectors Zubair Ashraf, Sub-Inspectors Shahid Munir, Shumaila Saleem, and others.