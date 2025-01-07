PM directs property confiscation of human traffickers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed that strict legal action be taken against all human trafficking groups in the country to set an example, including immediate legal action to confiscate the properties and assets of human traffickers.

Last month, several Pakistanis died in a boat capsizing incident in Greece. As per the estimate, more than 80 Pakistanis drowned in the accident, 36 of whom were rescued. The remaining have been presumed dead.

PM Shehbaz chaired a review meeting on measures taken against human trafficking in the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appreciated the recent actions taken by the Federal Investigation Agency against government officials involved in human trafficking.

Following disciplinary actions, he further directed that strict punitive measures should also be taken against facilitators.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the measures taken against human trafficking, progress in the legal actions against facilitators, and in legislation for the eradication of human trafficking.

The prime minister said that the prosecution process against all individuals involved in the heinous trade should be made more effective, adding that top lawyers should be appointed for prosecution after consultation with the law ministry.

The prime minister said the Foreign Office should contact relevant countries to expedite the extradition of Pakistanis running human trafficking operations abroad.

Separately, a court on Monday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the Greece boat tragedy case.

A hearing was held in the Sukkur sessions court on a petition filed to investigate the Greece boat tragedy.

The petitioner argued that due to government negligence, unemployed Pakistanis resorted to illegal means to go abroad, leading to the collapse of state authority and the loss of 75 Pakistani lives.

The petition requested that a case be registered at the Rohri police station against the responsible government officials for their negligence.

Subsequently, the court issued notices summoning Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to appear on January 15.

The government confirmed the deaths of seven Pakistanis in the recent boat tragedy, while 35 others remain missing and are presumed dead. Meanwhile, at least 47 Pakistanis survived the incident.