Indian nationals attack Pakistani restaurant in UK

A violent incident occurred in Sheffield, England, where a group of Hindu extremists attacked a well-known Pakistani restaurant. The attackers, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, physically assaulted the restaurant staff, causing chaos and damage inside the establishment. According to British media reports, the extremists vandalised the restaurant by smashing windows, overturning chairs and tables, and damaging various items. They also allegedly accused the restaurant of mixing beef with mutton in their dishes, claiming that beef, which is sacred to Hindus, should not be served. The attackers made their dissatisfaction known, stating that they had already expressed their objections to the use of beef in the food. Following the incident, local police intervened and arrested the attackers for their role in the disturbance and property damage. This incident highlights growing concerns about rising extremism and tensions stemming from the Hindutva ideology, which has reportedly led to similar violent acts in other parts of the world.