Another Saudi carrier to begin operations in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s budget airline, Flyadeal, has been granted permission to start operations to Pakistan. According to media reports, the airline will begin its flight services on February 2, with its inaugural flight arriving in Karachi from Riyadh. The airline will operate flights connecting Karachi, Riyadh, and Jeddah, providing passengers with direct travel options between the two countries. As part of the launch, Flyadeal’s first flight arriving in Karachi will be greeted with a water salute at the airport, a tradition for inaugural flights. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan had already granted Flyadeal approval for operating flights to Pakistan. Flyadeal’s entry into the market is expected to enhance travel options for passengers, offering direct flights and increasing connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.