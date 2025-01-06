DG ISPR urges students to stay away from propaganda

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visited the University of Management and Technology (UMT), where he met with the senior management of the university and commended its educational services.

During the visit, DG ISPR held an interactive session with UMT students, faculty and staff. He briefed the participants on the critical role of the Pakistan Army in maintaining the country’s sovereignty and progress. He stated that the Pakistan Army is always ready to safeguard the nation’s borders and remains resolute in its commitment to the complete eradication of terrorism.

In his address, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry urged the students to stay away from negative propaganda, embrace their self-identity and contribute positively to the country’s development. He emphasized that the sole mission of the Pakistan Army is the defense and survival of Pakistan, a commitment that will never be compromised. We will fiercely confront anti-state elements and respond firmly to any hostile intentions toward our sacred land, said DG ISPR.

During the Q&A session, students asked a range of questions on various topics, and Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry provided detailed answers, enlightening the younger generation with facts. The students praised the efforts of the Pakistan Army and also expressed the desire that such sessions should be held more frequently to bridge the gap between the youth and the Pakistan Army and remove misunderstandings.

DG ISPR further shared no one should have any doubt that the youth of Pakistan, especially the students are standing by the side of the Pakistan Army to protect the country, which will play a pivotal role in securing a brighter future for the nation.

Former Provincial Minister and President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad thanked DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry for his visit to UMT and said that instilling patriotism in the young generation is the need of the hour. At the end of the ceremony, souvenirs were exchanged between Ibrahim Hasan Murad and Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.