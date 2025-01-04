KP govt vows action against violators of Kurram peace accord

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has emphasised strict compliance with the Kurram Peace Accord, warning that armed aggression will be prosecuted as terrorism.

KP’s Information Adviser, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif stated that security and travel arrangements are being finalised for a convoy scheduled to move on Saturday.

He highlighted that the Apex Committee’s decisions include disarming the region and dismantling all bunkers.

Under the accord, both parties have been given 15 days to devise a coordinated plan for disarmament. Public display or use of weapons, as well as fundraising for arms purchases, has been strictly prohibited. “All existing bunkers in the area must be demolished within a month,” Saif said, adding that constructing new bunkers is forbidden under the agreement.

He reiterated that any group engaging in militancy or breaching the agreement would face swift action and be classified as terrorists.

The peace accord aims to restore stability in the region, with measures ensuring both sides adhere to the terms to prevent future conflicts.

The Kurram peace agreement, aimed at resolving a century-long conflict in the region, has reportedly led to the recruitment of 400 new personnel and the establishment of additional security measures. As part of the agreement, new checkpoints will be set up, and two FC platoons will be deployed to bolster security along the region’s main roads.

Bureaucratic officials said that the new security personnel will focus on safeguarding the Kurram region, which has experienced significant instability. The move is expected to improve security and facilitate the implementation of the peace deal.

Barrister Saif, the Special Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), praised the successful resolution of the Kurram conflict, which had spanned more than 100 years.

He mentioned that over 50 grand jirga sessions were held, reflecting the deep commitment of all parties involved. The peace deal also includes the immediate release of compensation to those affected by the violence in the region. The survey of the impacted villages has been completed, and disbursement of funds will begin shortly, according to Saif.

The provincial government had already taken proactive measures to address the humanitarian crisis during the conflict. In response to road closures, the government provided aerial support, delivering more than 15 tons of medical supplies and evacuating over 700 individuals via helicopter. Food assistance was also provided at discounted rates, and non-food items were distributed through relief agencies. Following the signing of the agreement, the provincial advisor emphasized that the demands for road opening and peace had been met, and with the recruitment of 400 new officers, the security situation would further stabilise.