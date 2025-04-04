PPP’s stance on canal issue is crystal clear, says Sherry Rehman

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said on Thursday that the party’s stance on the issue of canals was unambiguous.

She said President Asif Ali Zardari had already made it clear that he did not support the plan to carve out canals from the River Indus, which could deprive Sindh of its share in water.

“The president has urged the government to stop working on the plan and hold consultations with all the stakeholders namely the provinces, to resolve the issue amicably,” Sherry said, adding, “He has said this categorically that any such step may have negative repercussions for the federation.”

Also on Thursday, a large number of women in Khairpur took out a rally from Maryam Toob Chowk to the press club to register their protest on the canal issue.

‘Bashaur Khawateen Forum’ head Madam Shahnaz Sheikh had organised the protest.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Shahnaz said a sense of deep anxiety existed in the people of Sindh over the issue. “The people of the province feel disillusioned,” she said, and added, “If the government goes ahead with its plan to carve out canals, then water will not be available even for drinking purposes.”

She stressed the need for dropping the plan so that Sindh could be saved from turning barren.

She also warned of protest demonstrations in case the government executes the plan.