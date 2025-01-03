Biting cold as fog blankets Punjab plains while it rains, snows over hills

The country is in the grip of a biting cold wave as the plains of Punjab are blanketed by fog while it has snowed over the hills in the country’s north.

It was chilly and murky in Lahore as fog descended on the city and its outskirts late Wednesday night.

The Met Office forecast that the maximum temperature in the city would go up to 17 degrees Celsius later in the day, while it would remain 10 degrees Celsius on the minimum side.

There was a marked reduction in smog as the AQI in the city was recorded at 187.

Dense fog led to the closure of motorways and highways for all kinds of traffic in Punjab on Thursday as motorists found it hard to drive due to poor visibility.

A section of the motorway (M-2), connecting Lahore to Islamabad, was closed from Lahore to Kot Momin, while M-3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakim was also closed.

Similarly, M-4 was also closed from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakim.

M-11, connecting Lahore to Sialkot, was also closed for all kinds of traffic.

A spokesman for the Motorway Police (MP) said the motorways were closed to ensure people’s security. “Accidents may occur during fog due to the violation of lanes. Therefore, drivers are urged to ensure lane discipline,” he added.

The spokesman advised people to first avoid traveling unnecessarily. “And if it is really inevitable, travel during the daytime, between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM, and keep the fog lights of your vehicles on.”

He also urged motorists to drive at a slow pace and keep distance from other vehicles. “In case of an emergency or for information, dial 130,” he said.

Meanwhile, different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan received rain and snow, resulting in further drop in temperatures in these areas.

While it rained at lower elevations in Mansehra, it snowed over the mountaintops.

There were reports of snow from Naran and Kaghan.

Naran received two feet of snow, Shogran one feet, while six inches of snow was recorded at Kaghan.

The minimum temperature at Naran was recorded at -3, while at -1 at Shogran and Kaghan.

Meanwhile, rain and snowfall were reported from different areas of western and northern Balochistan during the last 24 hours.

Two millimeters of rain was recorded at Chaman while one at Muslim Bagh.

On the other hand, the Met Office predicted that it would rain in the upper and central parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

It also forecast snowfall in areas in the country’s north as well as in different parts of western and northern Balochistan.

Giving details, the office said that snowfall was expected in AJK, GB, KP and northern and western Balochistan, while rain in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and different areas of KP and Punjab, including Lahore.

The weather department said that the recent spell of rain and snow would continue until January 6.