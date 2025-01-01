925 terrorists killed in 59,000 operations last year

In 2024, Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies conducted an impressive 59,775 counter-terrorism operations across the country, resulting in the death of 925 terrorists.

The operations, which were primarily intelligence-based, marked a significant achievement in the fight against terrorism.

The authorities also apprehended hundreds of individuals, further dismantling terrorist networks and their support systems.

The operations were part of a coordinated effort to tackle the growing security challenges, especially in regions where extremist elements have been active. A large portion of these successful missions targeted terrorist hideouts, training camps, and key facilitators.

The year saw a strong focus on high-value targets, with 73 of the killed terrorists classified as being among the most wanted. These included notorious figures such as Fida Rahman (known as Lala), Ali Rahman, and Abu Yahya. Notably, the year also witnessed the capture of two suicide bombers, an operation that likely saved countless lives. These captures, along with the neutralisation of several terrorists, were part of daily operations, with the country’s security apparatus maintaining a relentless pace of 169 operations per day.

The effectiveness of these operations can also be credited to improved coordination between the Pakistani military, intelligence agencies, police, and other law enforcement agencies.

The leadership of Pakistan’s armed forces, particularly Army Chief General Asim Munir, has been vocal about the ongoing threat of terrorism emanating from neighbouring Afghanistan.

General Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating terrorist activities regardless of their origin, stressing that the protection of Pakistani citizens remains paramount.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s strategic policies have not only targeted extremist elements but have also focused on curbing illegal activities that support terrorism.

Over the year, Pakistan successfully conducted operations against smuggling rings, electricity theft, extortion gangs, and hoarding operations, leading to a noticeable reduction in such crimes.

The state’s clear stance on terrorism and criminal activities has contributed to reducing the operational capacity of terrorist groups and criminal organisations. The successes achieved in 2024 are seen as a step forward in Pakistan’s broader strategy to combat both internal and external security threats.

In addition to counter-terrorism operations, Pakistan’s military diplomacy yielded positive results, as the country strengthened its relations with key international partners.

High-level engagements, such as the hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference, showcased Pakistan’s rising influence in the international arena. Relations with countries like China, Russia, Iran, and others have been bolstered, and the country has emerged as a stronger voice for the people of Gaza, Lebanon, and Kashmir.