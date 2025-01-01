Petrol price up by Rs0.56 per litre, diesel by Rs2.96

The federal government has increased the price of petrol by Re0.56 per litre on New Year’s Eve, for the first fortnight of 2025.

“The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products in view of the fluctuations in the international market in the last fortnight,” stated a notification issued by the Finance Division.

As per the notification, the price of petrol has reached from Rs252.10 per litre to Rs252.66, after a slight increase of Re0.56.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) went up by Rs2.96, reaching Rs258.34 per litre from Rs255.38 per litre.

In the previous fortnight, the government had kept the prices of petrol unchanged at Rs252.10 per litre besides reducing the rate of high-speed diesel by Rs3.05 to Rs255.38 per litre.

Similarly, the prices of kerosene and light diesel were also slashed by Rs3.32 and Rs2.78 to Rs161.66 per litre and Rs148.95 per litre, respectively.