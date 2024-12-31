‘Mirzapur’ actor shares exciting update on the movie

Indian actor Shweta Tripathi, best known for her portrayal of Golu in the crime series ‘Mirzapur’, dropped a major update on the film, announced by the makers earlier this year.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, Shweta Tripathi, who essays the fan-favourite character of Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu, in the gangster thriller, revealed that despite the show’s strong portrayal of women, ‘Mirzapur the Film’ will be ‘more of a testosterone-heavy’ title.

“The thing is that somewhere this is the male world. While women are not the side characters here, I know, the majority are men and the power is with men. So that will reflect,” she teased. “So the film I think is definitely going to follow the world and writing and language of Mirzapur but I think it’s going to be more of a testosterone-heavy film.”

She furthered, “Now in the trailer and the teaser that we’ve seen we see Compounder and Munna. That means it is going to be a chapter from season one. In season one the women were part of it and in the film, they will be part of it.”

“It feels great that we are the first OTT series to be a movie but it’s also a responsibility because of the love and respect we’ve got from the audience,” added Tripathi.

It is worth noting here that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the production banner of ‘Mirzapur’, announced the movie adaptation of the award-winning crime series in October this year. The minute-and-a-half-long teaser of the film confirmed the return of acclaimed actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee.

‘Mirzapur the Film’, written by the series creator Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmeet Singh, is set for theatrical release in 2026.